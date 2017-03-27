More aggressive US strikes in Somalia...

More aggressive US strikes in Somalia said to risk civilians

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

President Donald Trump's approval of greater U.S. military authority to pursue al-Qaida-linked extremists in Somalia will put civilians further at risk, experts say, especially as drought displaces thousands of people in areas that now will be considered a war zone. Trump has approved a Pentagon request to allow more aggressive airstrikes against extremist group al-Shabab as parts of southern Somalia will be considered areas of active hostilities.

Chicago, IL

