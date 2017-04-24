Kenya opposition alliance announces p...

Kenya opposition alliance announces presidential candidate

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

An alliance of Kenya's main opposition groups Thursday named its presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections. The National Super Alliance announced, in a rally attended by thousands of supporters in Nairobi's main park, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will run for the presidency with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Chicago, IL

