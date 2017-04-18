Italy gives first of 10 boats to Liby...

Italy gives first of 10 boats to Libya for migrant rescues

Italy on Friday gave the Libyan coast guard the first two of 10 boats to rescue migrants from foundering smugglers' boats, as part of a strategy Rome hopes will reduce the huge numbers of rescued migrants from reaching Italian shores. The motorboats boats were handed over at a ceremony in Gaeta, Italy, where an initial group of 20 Libyan coast guard members completed training, including in migrant rescue operations, at the naval school in that southern port town.

