In VR land rush, creators unlock an 'empathy engine'

This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows a scene from the VR film, "The Last Goodbye," being shown at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. A number of high-profile projects unveiled at the Tribeca Film Festival show the young medium pushing forward to unlock VR's power to create empathy, whether it's a Holocaust survivor or a crow voiced by John Legend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.