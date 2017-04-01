ICC prosecutor says violence in Congo could be war crimes
The top prosecutor at the International Criminal Court said recent atrocities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo could amount to war crimes. Fatou Bensouda, the ICC head, said clashes between tribal militias and government-led forces have led to numerous deaths, including many civilians.
