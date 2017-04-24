Ibrahim Mahama and SSNIT: A case of groupthink
"The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has dragged Engineers and Planners and the company's CEO and Directors to court for failing to pay social security contributions of its staff as required by law" . In his 1966 satirical novel entitled "A Man of The People" Chinua Achebe quizzed rhetorically who will spit out a juicy morsel that good fortune place in his mouth! Mr. Ibrahim Mahamah's brother was a president and so what? Hypocrisy remains the scaffolding in Ghanaian society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|3 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|9 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC