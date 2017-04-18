Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at Tribeca Fest

Director at African Parks Andrea Heydlauff, from left, Executive Vice President of Digital Product at National Geographic Partners Rachel Webber, writer/director Imraan Ismail, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and writer/director and producer Kathryn Bigelow speak on stage at "Tribeca Talks Virtual Reality: The Protectors," during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios Saturday, April 22, 2017, in New York. Clinton was an unannounced panelist, there to discuss the scourge of elephant poaching - the subject of Bigelow's eight-minute film, "The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers' Shoes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.