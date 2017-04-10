Government to introduce cattle ranchi...

Government to introduce cattle ranching policy to curb Fulani feud - " Nana Addo

Read more: GhanaWeb

The President of the Republic Of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has assured Ghanaians that measures are being put in place to introduce a cattle ranching policy to curb the issue between citizens and Fulani herdsmen. Speaking at the coronation of the Obomeng Chief, Nana Opinamang III at Kwahu Obomeng in the Eastern region, President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo mentioned that the issue of Fulani herdsmen hurting farmers has been persistent and it is time a policy was introduced to curb the issue.

Chicago, IL

