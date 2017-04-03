Five dead in jihadist attack in centr...

Five dead in jihadist attack in central Mali

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

The rebels signed the deal along with the government and pro-Bamako militias in the hopes of bringing stability to the north, the cradle of several Tuareg uprisings and a sanctuary for Islamist fighters Malian security forces stand guard over a grenade left behind at the site of a blast at La Terrasse bar restaurant in Bamako on March 7, 2015 A©Habibou Kouyate A Tuareg-led group in Mali said Saturday five of its fighters were killed in an attack blamed on jihadists, a week after a national peace summit called for talks with militants in the country's north. "Our base in Gargando was attacked early Saturday by Islamist terrorists," Oumar Ag Keling, a member of the Tuareg-led Congress for Justice in Azawad, told AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC