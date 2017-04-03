Five dead in jihadist attack in central Mali

The rebels signed the deal along with the government and pro-Bamako militias in the hopes of bringing stability to the north, the cradle of several Tuareg uprisings and a sanctuary for Islamist fighters Malian security forces stand guard over a grenade left behind at the site of a blast at La Terrasse bar restaurant in Bamako on March 7, 2015 A©Habibou Kouyate A Tuareg-led group in Mali said Saturday five of its fighters were killed in an attack blamed on jihadists, a week after a national peace summit called for talks with militants in the country's north. "Our base in Gargando was attacked early Saturday by Islamist terrorists," Oumar Ag Keling, a member of the Tuareg-led Congress for Justice in Azawad, told AFP.

