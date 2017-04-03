Fitch may be next to slap South Afric...

Fitch may be next to slap South Africa with "junk" rating

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch is likely to follow rival S&P and cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to below investment-grade, analysts said, an outcome that would underscore worries about political uncertainty and prompt a further selloff in assets. S&P Global Ratings cut South Africa's foreign currency debt to speculative grade or "junk" status in an unscheduled review on Monday, citing political tensions that led to the sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC