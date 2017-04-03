Fitch may be next to slap South Africa with "junk" rating

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 Ratings agency Fitch is likely to follow rival S&P and cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to below investment-grade, analysts said, an outcome that would underscore worries about political uncertainty and prompt a further selloff in assets. S&P Global Ratings cut South Africa's foreign currency debt to speculative grade or "junk" status in an unscheduled review on Monday, citing political tensions that led to the sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.