Fitch follows S&P in downgrading South Africa banks after sovereign move
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded five South African banks on Tuesday in a widely expected move, days after it cut the country's credit rating to sub-investment grade. The moves follow S&P Global Ratings, which also cut South African foreign debt to "junk" status and then downgraded major banks in the wake of a cabinet reshuffle that saw President Jacob Zuma sack widely respected former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.
