Female suicide bombers explode in failed mosque attack

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI Twin female suicide bombers were on Saturday morning killed when an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs strapped on their bodies exploded near a targetted mosque in Juddumuri village of Polo General Area of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Also five people were confirmed to have sustained various degree of injuries in the attack, before being rushed to hospital for treatment.

Chicago, IL

