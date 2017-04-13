Executions Down, Death Sentences up in Sub-Saharan Africa
Protesters take part in a protest against Indonesia's decision to execute 14 drug convicts, including one Nigerian national, outside the Indonesian embassy in Abuja, July 28, 2016. It is easy to lose sight of the decline in capital punishment in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC