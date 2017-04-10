Empathy is key for immigrants working with children

In this April 13, 2017 photo, Ombeni Kasongo poses outside the Easterseals office in Manchester, N.H. Kasongo, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is among 11 immigrants and refugees being trained to work in a residential treatment facility for children with neurological, psychological and behavioral challenges. less In this April 13, 2017 photo, Ombeni Kasongo poses outside the Easterseals office in Manchester, N.H. Kasongo, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is among 11 immigrants and refugees being trained to ... more MANCHESTER, N.H. - The newest workers at an intensive residential treatment center for children in New Hampshire are still learning English, but they bring plenty of empathy to the job.

