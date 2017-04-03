Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma backed by ruling party
South Africa's ruling party has given a boost to the country's embattled president, saying an opposition effort to force Jacob Zuma's resignation after he fired the finance minister will fail. Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general of the African National Congress, also said the party is "gravely concerned" about rare shows of division among top party leaders, some of whom - including himself - publicly criticised Mr Zuma's cabinet reshuffle last week.
