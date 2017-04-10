Egypt's leader juggles insurgency, economy

In this Sunday, April 9, 2017 file photo, blood stains pews inside the St. George Church after a suicide bombing, in Tanta, Egypt. The Palm Sunday deadly bombings of two churches left Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi grappling with the question of how to defeat a tenacious insurgency by Islamic State group militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.