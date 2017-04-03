Egyptians recount sexual harassment, ...

Egyptians recount sexual harassment, angering conservatives

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Hundreds of Egyptian women and girls have come out to denounce sexual harassment and share per... . FILE -- In this June 14, 2014 file photo, an Egyptian woman walks past a vehicle carrying anti-riot police officers deployed to secure a protest against sexual harassment in Cairo, Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC