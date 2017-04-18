Egyptians celebrate Sham El-Nessim against grief over church attacks
Millions of Egyptians celebrated on Monday, April 17, Sham El-Nessim, a national holiday marking the beginning of spring, in an attempt to overcome sadness inflicted by recent deadly church attacks. Early in the morning, Muslims and Christians across the country flocked to public parks, beaches, zoos, outdoors greeneries and Nile cruises amid tight security imposed after the Palm Sunday twin bombings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC