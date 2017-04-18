Egyptians celebrate Sham El-Nessim ag...

Egyptians celebrate Sham El-Nessim against grief over church attacks

Millions of Egyptians celebrated on Monday, April 17, Sham El-Nessim, a national holiday marking the beginning of spring, in an attempt to overcome sadness inflicted by recent deadly church attacks. Early in the morning, Muslims and Christians across the country flocked to public parks, beaches, zoos, outdoors greeneries and Nile cruises amid tight security imposed after the Palm Sunday twin bombings.

