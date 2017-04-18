Egyptian airlines to operate regular flights from Yerevan to Red Sea resorts
YEREVAN, April 18. /ARKA/. Two Egyptian airlines will start operating regular flights from the capital of Armenia to the Egyptian resort towns on the Red Sea coast from the beginning of this summer, Russian news agency TASS reported citing the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia Tarek Muati.
