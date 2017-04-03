Ebola treatment unit torn down as Lib...

Ebola treatment unit torn down as Liberians recall outbreak

Bulldozers cleared the remains of a once busy Ebola treatment unit in Liberia on Wednesday, as health care workers, officials and some who were treated there gathered to mark the center's last day and official decommissioning. Music echoed near the gathering at the former ELWA Treatment Center in Paynesville, Liberia, the largest center in the country during the 2014-2015 outbreak of the virus that killed more than 4,800 people in this West African country.

