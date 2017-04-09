Dozens Of Christians Killed And Wound...

Dozens Of Christians Killed And Wounded In Egyptian Church Attacks [Video]

Read more: The Daily Caller

Dozens of Egyptian coptic christians were killed and wounded at two churchs Sunday near Cairo, in the latest of a series of brazen attacks against the religious minority. The preliminary death toll counts nearly 25 after a likely improvised explosive device was set off during a Palm Sunday service near Cairo.

Chicago, IL

