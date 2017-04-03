DJ to be charged in Tunisia for Musli...

DJ to be charged in Tunisia for Muslim prayer remix

13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A British DJ faces charges in Tunisia of "offending public morality" after his set at a nightclub included a remixed recording of the Muslim call to prayer, a judicial source said Tuesday. A video of the alleged incident, widely shared online since Sunday, shows clubbers dancing at the weekend in the northeastern town of Hammamet to music that includes the call to prayer.

