Congo's prime minister steps down as tensions mount

" Congo's prime minister has stepped down three months after being chosen by President Joseph Kabila, as tensions mount over the fate of a political agreement with the opposition. Kabila on Wednesday said he would name a successor to Samy Badibanga within 48 hours if the opposition could not agree on a candidate.

Chicago, IL

