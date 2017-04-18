.com | Ethiopia says 669 killed in months of violent protests

.com | Ethiopia says 669 killed in mo...

The destroyed interior of a workshop belonging to a Dutch owned, Ethiopia-based juice company after more than 2 000 people stormed the compound. Addis Ababa - Months of violence that sparked Ethiopia's current state of emergency left at least 669 people dead, the government-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

