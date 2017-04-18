.com | Ethiopia says 669 killed in months of violent protests
The destroyed interior of a workshop belonging to a Dutch owned, Ethiopia-based juice company after more than 2 000 people stormed the compound. Addis Ababa - Months of violence that sparked Ethiopia's current state of emergency left at least 669 people dead, the government-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC