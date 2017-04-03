Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaura...

Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaurant in Somalia's capital

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Somali men carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a car bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The massive car bomb blast at a restaurant in Somalia's capital killed a number of people Wednesday, police said, with others injured in the attack near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC