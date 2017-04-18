Boko Haram terrorists kill 11 soldier...

Boko Haram terrorists kill 11 soldiers in Borno attacks

N igerian troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists have suffered major setbacks, with the terror group sacking an Army Battalion, killing eight soldiers and wounding 11 others in two separate attacks in three days, reliable military insiders have said. The army formations involved in the incidents also lost several arms and ammunition, and were yesterday calling for urgent restocking of their armouries, according to reports.

