Boko Haram fighters kill eight logger...

Boko Haram fighters kill eight loggers, abduct more women in northeast Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Boko Haram jihadis have killed eight loggers near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, vigilantes and residents told AFP on Sunday. The Islamist gunmen on Saturday stopped nine loggers in a pickup truck near Kayamla village, 10 km from the city, murdering eight while one managed to escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC