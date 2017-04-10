Boko Haram fighters kill eight loggers, abduct more women in northeast Nigeria
Boko Haram jihadis have killed eight loggers near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, vigilantes and residents told AFP on Sunday. The Islamist gunmen on Saturday stopped nine loggers in a pickup truck near Kayamla village, 10 km from the city, murdering eight while one managed to escape.
