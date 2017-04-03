Baby on board: Airline crew delivers ...

Baby on board: Airline crew delivers baby girl mid-flight

A Turkish Airlines flight landed with one more passenger than it took off with after a baby was born mid-air with the help of the airline's crew. The airline tells NBC News a woman who was 28 weeks pregnant complained of birthing pains during the flight over West Africa from Conakry in Guinea to Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou .

Chicago, IL

