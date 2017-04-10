Attacks test Egypt's president who or...

Attacks test Egypt's president who orders state of emergency

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Egypt imposed a three-month nationwide state of emergency Monday as President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sought to ease public anger and take a tougher stand against Islamic extremists after suicide bombings at two Coptic Christian churches killed 45 people. A day after the Palm Sunday bloodshed, the Interior Ministry said it killed seven Islamic State militants in an exchange of gunfire during a security operation in the southern city of Assiut.

