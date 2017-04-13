At least 22 dead in fire at Senegal religious retreat
Dakar: At least 22 people were killed in a fire at a Muslim religious retreat in southeastern Senegal, firefighters told AFP Thursday, with 87 injured. The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon as worshippers gathered in the town of Medina Gounass in the Tambacounda region, a senior official with the firefighters said.
