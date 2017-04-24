As number of adoptions drops, many US agencies face strains

ADVANCE FOR MONDAY MAY 1 AND THEREAFTER - This 2015 photo provided by Kevin Ma shows Bobby Duong, left, and Christopher Koontz in front of St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The overall number of U.S. adoptions has dropped significantly in recent years, straining the viability of many adoption agencies and drawing some into conduct that authorities describe as unethical or worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.