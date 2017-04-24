Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling end to dos Santos rule
The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections. Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Sat
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC