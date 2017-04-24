Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling ...

Angola plans Aug. 23 vote, signaling end to dos Santos rule

The Portuguese news agency Lusa says an advisory body to President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has approved the date for general elections. Monday's move by the Council of the Republic of Angola follows a statement by dos Santos earlier this year that he would not run in the election, ending a rule of nearly four decades.

