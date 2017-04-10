Al-Shabab vows 'doubled response' to ...

Al-Shabab vows 'doubled response' to US move in Somalia

The Somalia-based al-Shabab claims that its escalation of deadly attacks is in "doubled response" to President Donald Trump's approval of expanded U.S. military efforts against it, an organization that monitors extremist groups says. Al-Shabab's statements come after Somalia's new military chief survived a suicide car bomb attack Sunday following his swearing-in with a mandate to launch a new offensive against the Islamic extremists.

Chicago, IL

