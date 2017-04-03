A look at UN peacekeeping missions as...

A look at UN peacekeeping missions as US seeks cuts

Part of President Donald Trump's proposed deep budget cuts in foreign aid could be significant reductions in U.N. peacekeeping missions in some of the world's most dangerous places. The U.N. Security Council is meeting Thursday on the issue at the United States' request.

