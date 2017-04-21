7 dead when electrical wire falls on ...

7 dead when electrical wire falls on Nigerian gathering

WARRI, Nigeria - Seven people are dead after a live electrical wire fell onto a gathering of people watching football in southern Nigeria, police said Friday, but residents said the death toll was higher. Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo said another 10 people were critically injured after the wire fell on the roof of a football viewing center in Calabar city on Thursday night.

