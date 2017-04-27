27 people killed in bus-trailer truck...

27 people killed in bus-trailer truck collision in Kenya

The wreckage of a Buscar Bus Company passenger bus that was involved in a road accident at Kambuu area in Makueni, along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway Tuesday, April 25. 2017. Kenyan police say 27 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a trailer truck.

