2 suspects dead after author, conserv...

2 suspects dead after author, conservationist shot in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

Gallmann was shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invad... . British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, left addresses the media, with Laikipia County commissioner Onesmus Musyoki, right, in Nanyuki, Kenya, Monday, April 24, 2017, after the envoy met the security team, a day after renowned ... NAIROBI, Kenya - Two suspects were killed by security agencies after the shooting of Italian-born author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann, Kenya's Internal Security Minister Joseph Nkaissery said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Sat Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC