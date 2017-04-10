2 pirates killed while trying to hijack ship near Somalia
Foreign naval forces in international waters off Somalia's coast shot dead two pirates and wounded another when the bandits attempted to hijack a ship, a Somali official said Sunday. The two men were part of a group of nine pirates who were in a boast approaching an unidentified ship near the Gulf of Aden when a naval force opened fire on them, said Ahmed Abdullahi, an official with the anti-piracy force in Puntland, a semi-autonomous part of Somalia.
