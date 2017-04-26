1 person dies in Kenya's primary elections
NAIROBI, Kenya - One person has died and another was injured in hotly contested primary elections in the capital Nairobi, a Kenyan police official said Wednesday. Both opposition and ruling party primaries started on April 13 and have experienced chaotic scenes and accusations of rigging.
