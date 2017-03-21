Zimbabwe opposition parties want UN t...

Zimbabwe opposition parties want UN to handle 2018 election

" Zimbabwe's opposition parties are demanding United Nations involvement in next year's presidential election after a preparatory meeting fell apart amid an argument with election officials. The opposition parties have demanded her resignation, saying she is trying to help 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe win another five-year term.

