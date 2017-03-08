Zim man, SA wife, children, killed in...

Zim man, SA wife, children, killed in South Africa fire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

A Zimbabwean man, his small house and their two children died after thousands of shacks caught fire at an informal settlement in South Africa's Cape Town City. Vusumuzi Nsimba , originally of Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo died together with his new family, whose names are still to be established, on Saturday night when their shack which is located along Pleasant Street in Wesbank, caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Mar 10 Cleopatra loved BWC 9,974
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 4 rok 154
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC