Xenophobic attacks: Senate delegation to S-Africa unnecessary -Reps
THE House of Representatives said, yesterday, that Senate ought not to talk about going to South Africa, in view of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that country, saying such a move amounted to a duplication of efforts. It also told the South African government that the recent attacks should be the last, warning that Nigeria had the capacity to retaliate any form of ill-treatment meted out on its citizens.
