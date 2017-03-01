Xenophobic attack: Nigerians blast la...

Xenophobic attack: Nigerians blast lawmakers over trip to South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The National Assembly delegation to South Africa over the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in South Africa has continued to raise dust as many have queried the rationale behind such move when the executive arm of the government was in a better position to handle such diplomatic conflicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) 18 hr rok 154
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Fri Alihra 32
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC