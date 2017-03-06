Why Trump's Revised Executive Order Is Still a Racist Muslim Ban
Whether or not the new Trump Executive Order banning visas for citizens of 6 Muslim-majority countries for a 90 day period and likewise excluding all refugees for six months stands up in the courts, it is still a piece of sordid bigotry. The rationale for the EO as articulated by Attorney General and notorious racist Jeff Sessions is that the countries affected by the ban are in a state of disarray and so cannot effectively vet their citizens for emigration to the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC