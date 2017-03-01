Wanted: Female candidates for Algeria...

Wanted: Female candidates for Algeria's parliament quota

Algerian law requires the next parliament to be made up of 30 percent women - but political parties across the spectrum have struggled to come up with enough female candidates to fill the quota. While universities in this Muslim North African nation are increasingly full of young women, politics is still largely seen as a male domain.

