UPDF soldier shot dead in fight with M-23 rebels

Kisoro. One UPDF soldier was shot dead while another sustained minor injuries in a cross fire as the army and Uganda Wildlife Authority security officials repulsed M-23 rebels that attempted to cross into Uganda at Sabinyo in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Kisoro District on Tuesday.

