UPDATE 1-Uganda says seeking $500 million loan from China for roads in oil area

KAMPALA, March 22 Uganda says it has asked China for a $500 million loan to help build almost 600 km of roads in the country's oil-rich west, amid concerns that the country's heavy reliance on foreign borrowing could lead to a spike in debt. Uganda has discovered an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of crude reserves on its Albertine rift basin along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

