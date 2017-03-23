UPDATE 1-Kenya sells bond over mobile...

UPDATE 1-Kenya sells bond over mobile phones in world first

NAIROBI, March 23 Kenya began selling a government bond exclusively via mobile phones on Thursday, a world first aimed at expanding the pool of investors in a country that needs money for infrastructure projects and where many people don't have a bank account. The three-year bond, called M-Akiba, can be bought by phone users without any need for a bank account.

