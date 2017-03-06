UN official urges South Sudan to allo...

UN official urges South Sudan to allow food aid distribution

The U.N. humanitarian chief is demanding immediate access for aid distribution in famine-hit South Sudan amid continued fighting and the recent looting of a humanitarian organization. Stephen O'Brien said after a two-day visit to South Sudan that obstacles to humanitarian assistance continue, including active hostility, access denials, and bureaucratic impediments.

