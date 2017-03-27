UN: Malaria outbreak kills over 4,000 in Burundi this year
An outbreak of malaria has killed over 4,000 people in Burundi so far this year, the United Nations said Wednesday, a dramatic rise over the 700 victims the government announced just two weeks ago. There have been over 9 million cases of malaria in the East African nation since January 2016, according to the report by the U.N. humanitarian office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Mar 10
|Cleopatra loved BWC
|9,974
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC